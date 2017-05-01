Kendall Jenner Rocks Feminine Waves & A Bright Red Lip At The Met Gala

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is the queen of the ball! Wearing La Perla Couture, the top model dominated the Met Ball with a gorgeous and classic beauty look.

Kendall Jenner, 21, is absolutely in her element, wearing custom La Perla and rocking a bright red lip at the Met Ball. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star opted for a red lip and a feminine hairdo by stylist Andrew Fitzsimons. It’s safe to say, Kendall has dominated her third Met Ball.

Wearing 85,000 crystal, hand sewn by a number of different La Perla designers, Kendall had a delicate beauty look to match. The top model rocked a bright red lip and girly curls, looking absolutely fabulous! While her dress was barely there, Kendall’s makeup was on-point and standout. Her loose waves were the perfect complement to the intense sparkles and lace on her gown. Even better, the red in Kendall’s lip was an amazing pop of color that also brought out the red sole of her Christian Louboutin heals! Love!

Last year, Kendall rocked a totally different look! The top model wore a stain glass Versace gown made of string at the 2016 Met Gala and looked simply divine with a nude, barely-there beauty look. Kendall had her hair sleeked back in a ponytail and truly gave us one of her most iconic looks to date. She also opted for totally nude makeup, showing off her undeniable natural beauty.

At the 2017 Met Gala, it was Kendall’s sis, Kylie Jenner‘s turn to wear Versace! The lip kit mogul rocked a light pink intricate gown, paired with her bright blonde bob. Her smokey, nude beauty look matched perfectly with her floral, decadent gown, designed by Donatella Versace, herself. These Jenner sisters are serious fashion icons!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala 2017 beauty look? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.