Kendall Jenner Goes Nearly Nude In Sheer Black Crystal Gown For 2017 Met Gala

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner walks to her own fashion beat at the Met Ball, always setting herself apart the rest of the stars on the red carpet. She wore the sexiest look of the night in a sheer La Perla gown made up only of crystals, making her look nearly nude!

All hail Kendall Jenner! The stunning 21-year-old wore a custom made La Perla gown for the 2017 Met Gala and she looked absolutely stunning. The brand couldn’t have asked for a better ambassador than the supermodel, who flaunted her incredible figure in a gown made with no fabric, just crystal beading on threads. That made her look nearly nearly naked from behind where the fishnet pattern showed off her perky butt, while a giant open panel down the front of the gown from her shoulder to her hip showed off plenty of cleavage!

While many celebs went with geometric designs for the night, Kendall was completely modern in the sensational design. La Perla started out as a lingerie brand, so it’s only natural that branching out into haute couture would still give their designs a super sexy feel.

In 2016, Kenny didn’t get onboard the Balmain train like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 19, did. While both of her sisters were decked out in somewhat similar shiny silvery designs, the face of Estee Lauder went with a sexy Versace number with blue, white and flesh colored paneling that featured a racing front top that exposed her perfect abs and torso. It was totally modern and so refreshing compared to so many of the heavier and more elaborate gowns of the night. It fit her like a glove and showed off why her enviable model figure is in demand on so many catwalks. Her 2017 look is one of her raciest gowns ever and we love it!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kendall’s 2017 Met Gala down?

