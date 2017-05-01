‘Pretty Little Liars’: Does Toby Belong With Spencer Or Yvonne? Keegan Allen Says…

Spoby or Yoby? That’s the question every ‘Pretty Little Liars’ fan wants answered. HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Keegan Allen at the RDMAs about Spencer and Toby’s relationship and Yvonne’s fate!

What can you tease about Yvonne’s recovery on PLL?

Keegan Allen: I can tell you this next episode is going to be really, really crazy. It definitely pulls on your heartstrings, this next episode.

Will she survive?

Keegan Allen: We will see. We will see. It is a really tough situation when anybody has a really severe head injury. It is really sad and a lot of things could possibly go wrong, or go right, you never know, miracles do happen.

Do you think Toby belongs with Yvonne or Spencer?

Keegan Allen: That is a loaded question because we all know that Spoby is like a huge, big deal of this ship that everybody wants to sail… I love Kara Royster [who plays Yvonne]. I think she is just an amazing actress. She is actually a good friend of mine. She is actually here today.

Who do you think is right for him?

Keegan Allen: You have those loves of your life, your soulmates, and I have a feeling that it is probably Spencer. But I don’t know, we will see. You never know. In fact, it is kind of crazy what happens. I will end up eating my words.

Is Toby going to be out of the Uber A drama for the most part, or will he get dragged back in?

Keegan Allen: Everyone gets dragged back in, man. There is no relaxing, there is no escaping. But I think that is what fans want cause they get dragged back in too along with all of our characters.

What was your reaction when you found out who Uber A was?

Keegan Allen: I was shocked but, uh, it is really an amazing reveal, and it makes the show so much more rewarding at the end. To go through all the seasons and then to find out this is the person the whole time, it is really amazing.

