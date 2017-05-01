Katy Perry’s Wild Red Met Gala Dress Has The Internet Freaking Out — Hilarious Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Ouch! Katy Perry may have loved her Met Gala look on May 1, but her fans didn’t share the same sentiment. In fact, the internet started freaking out upon seeing her bright red dress and veil, saying she looked like Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice,’ and some even compared her to, dare we say it… a menstrual cycle.

What was Katy Perry thinking? The “Bon Appetit” singer covered her new edgy, platinum pixie cut with a large red veil — one that was part of a very strange outfit she wore to the 2017 Met Gala on May 1. Frankly, fans hated it. After Katy debuted the red tulle and silk chiffon dress with embroidered satin ribbon embellishment, they went wild on social media, saying the singer looked like Beetlejuice’s bride and a menstrual cycle. See their tweets below!

Why does Katy Perry look like she's about to marry Beetlejuice #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uILWt9rJFb — kaitlynn (@kai_tlynn) May 1, 2017

i'm the girl in the back looking at katy perry like she done lost her damn mind #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lh6QXTGIay — h (@undonewyork) May 1, 2017

Katy’s dress is a Maison Margiela “Artisanal” designed by John Galliano, 56, and as much as fans disliked it, she was one of the few celebrities who followed the theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.” Maybe the world just isn’t ready for fashion as an art form?

