REX/Shutterstock

What do Barack Obama and Katy Perry have in common? Not much, and it should probably stay that way. The singer is now coming under fire for comparing her new pixie haircut to the former President’s administration. Do you think she’s being ‘racially insensitive?’

Katy Perry is right, times are definitely changing — but that doesn’t mean everyone is happy about it. Comparing the singer’s hair to Barack Obama‘s presidency sounds completely insane, but somehow she managed to pull it off in an Instagram live video that fans are calling “racially insensitive.” When a follower commented, “I miss your old black hair,” Katy responded with, “Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.” Needless to say people on Twitter aren’t thrilled by her creative comparison.

Katy Perry's Obama joke 🙄 smh .. not suprised though — Chris Coleman (@MrEducated) May 1, 2017

people are not reaching with this Katy Perry /Obama "joke" ,it wasn't outwardly racist but it was a microagression with racial undertones — Kadevin. (@SupaastarJones) April 30, 2017

Katy Perry really fucking tried it with that white ass joke. What does Barack Obama have to do with your dry ass white hair? — Ᏸecca🥀🕊 (@MJStarLover) April 30, 2017

Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama pic.twitter.com/uex3jZ8orS — #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) April 30, 2017

It's been a long time since I cringed as hard as I did when I saw that @katyperry "do you miss Barrack Obama" video pic.twitter.com/Y28dyQf5hE — 🖤🌈 (@fxcktrvmp) April 30, 2017

Katy Perry just cancelled herself with this one. She is the human form of the #FyreFestival now. https://t.co/4US9cvc75G — Life & Times Of Ant (@OhMyGoooch) April 30, 2017

Yeah…it might still be TOO SOON to joke about Obama leaving the White House. And ff there’s anyone who should harbor negative feelings towards Donald Trump’s shocking presidential victory, it’s Katy! The “Chained To The Rhythm” singer was rooting for Hillary Clinton since day one, speaking at her events and organizing rallies with Lady Gaga in NYC on Election Day. She even dressed up as the Democratic nominee for Halloween! Katy was totally unrecognizable in that blonde wig, red pantsuit, and face full of makeup.

And speaking of going blonde, are we going to get shot in the foot for talking about the pop star’s new haircut? We’ll try not to mention her black hair that much. In case you missed Katy’s drastic makeover, she chopped INCHES off her luscious locks and dyed them platinum blonde in mid-April. When pictures came out of her transformation, many fans compared her look to Justin Bieber and Guy Fieri. See, Katy CAN take a joke! Her Obama comment was just a little…rash.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Katy’s Obama comment was insensitive? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.