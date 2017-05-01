Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin & More Of Justin Bieber’s Exes Risk Awkward Run-In At Met Ball

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Justin Bieber who? The 2017 Met Gala was practically a meeting of the ‘Bieber Exes Club,’ as Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Sofia Richie and more all attended the April 1 event. With practically all of Justin’s exes under one roof, the chances of an awkward run-in were off the charts!

Imagine walking into a giant extravaganza, only to see it packed with all the women you used to date? Or going to a fancy affair only to see thirty other women your ex reportedly slept with. Talk about awkward. Except, for the many ex-loves of Justin Bieber, 23, the 2017 Met Gala looked like it was anything but uncomfortable. For those like Selena Gomez, 24, it was a nice to put her past with Biebs behind her. After all, Sel looked absolutely glamorous with her stellar white gown that showed off her incredible figure! She also gave Angelina Jolie a run for her money when it came to dress slits. Work those legs, Sel!

For Selena, this might be the first time in years that she had an amazingly good time at the Met Gala. In 2016, after appearing in a Louis Vuitton look that didn’t wow critics, she skipped out on the after-party at The Boom Boom Room because she didn’t want to run into Justin and Hailey Baldwin, 20.

Plus, remember how she was all teary-eyed while talking to Kris Jenner, 61, at the 2015 Met Gala (which was the same ball where Justin screamed how much he thought Sel looked good.) Hopefully, there are no tears at this year’s event, especially since she has that hot love with The Weeknd, 27, to make her smile.

Speaking of Hailey, at the 2017 Met Gala, she wore an elegant cascading gown made of layers of fluffy skirts. How stunning! Oddly enough, she and Selena were spotted partying at the same John Mayer concert in Los Angeles on April 21. Though, they did keep their distances, with Sel more interested in snuggling with Abel than hanging with Hailey.

Both Selena and Miranda Kerr, 34, were at the 2016 ball, and the former love of Orlando Bloom, 40 (and current fiancée of Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel, 26). Miranda, Justin, Selena and Justin had one of the most awkward love quadrangles in history. Well, Miranda and Selena had clearly moved on by 2016, as the two took a picture together, squashing and Bieber beef they might have had. For the 2017 Gala, Miranda wore almost a retro-1950s dress that looked like it was made of metal and covered in red flowers. Wow. That’s definitely worth putting on Snapchat.

Lastly, there was Sofia Richie. The 18-year-old, whose fling with Biebs caused Justin to ditch Instagram, showed up to the Met Gala in a shimmery gown with a scandalously deep neckline. Since parting with Justin, Sofia has been caught flirting with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 32, who was once romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, 21. Ooh. If there’s anyone who could spill the tea on Justin, it’s definitely Kendall (or her older sister and another Biebs ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38.)

What do you think about all these Bieber exes being up in the Met Gala, HollywoodLifers?

