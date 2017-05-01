Joseline Hernandez Gets Twerking Strippers For Her Baby Shower In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Courtesy of VH1

Turn down for what? Instead of celebrating her baby shower the good old-fashioned way, Joseline Hernandez decides to recruit strippers for her celebration! In our EXCLUSIVE teaser for ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ the Puerto Rican Princess goes ALL out!

What Joseline Hernandez, 30, wants — she gets! The pregnant reality star is thrilled about welcoming her first daughter Bonnie Bella into the world and she’s got a one-of-a-kind baby shower in mind to celebrate the special occasion. The Puerto Rican Princess recruits an event planner, Shaunie, to get her dancers for the event, in HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the highly anticipated May 1 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. When Shaunie brings a group of ballerinas in for an audition, the disappointment on Joseline’s face is all too apparent.

This delivery special bout to be funny asf 😂😂😂#LHHATL — Cassie Carter (@Cassof2017) April 25, 2017

Joseline having her baby tonight on #LHHATL. — Junebugg D Realist (@OHSNAPitzKhriz) May 1, 2017

“The presentation right now is NOT up to my standards,” she explains, noting how she asked for scantily-clad strippers at the meeting. “Don’t get it twisted, Miss Joseline Hernandez is a really classy lady, but you know…unless these ballerinas start taking their thongs off and I see some one [dollar bills] in the air, we ain’t got no party here.” That’s when event planner Mimi steps in and offers the reality star exactly what she’s looking for — exotic dancers. After seeing the new ladies turn up the heat while booty-popping their way into the room, Joseline is all smiles!

“When I see these strippers got fat asses, I know that the party is going to be amazing,” she explains. “Come on Shaunie, you got to get with the winning team, because right now miss Mimi is doing what she needs to do – and you not.” It’s clear her original planner is not feeling the over-the-top vibe for her unborn’s child event, but Joseline isn’t letting that get to her in the slightest. With a big eye roll, the reality star frankly lets Shaunie know, “This ain’t your party b*tch.”

Fans can hardly wait to check out Joseline’s Special Delivery episode tonight, since she’ll be preparing for the birth of her daughter with Stevie J, 45. Even though their baby drama is currently airing out on season six of the hit VH1 show, the two have apparently reconciled and rekindled their romance! The two have been packing on the PDA and attending several events together, including her recent appearance at the Gold Room night club in Atlanta on April 22.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Joseline wants strippers at her baby shower? Tell us!

