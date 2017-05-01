Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J: 1st Face Pic Of Their Daughter Bonnie Bella Revealed

Courtesy of Instagram

She is perfection! After Joseline Hernandez’s highly anticipated ‘Special Delivery’ episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ on May 1, the reality star shared the very first full pic of her and Stevie J’s daughter Bonnie Bella. Their bundle of joy is cute as a button!

At last! Joseline Hernandez, 30, gave birth to her first daughter with Stevie J, 45, on Dec. 28, 2016, but she’s never let anyone see their bundle of joy — until now! After tonight’s hour-long episode called Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Joseline’s Special Delivery, the Puerto Rican Princess posted the very first portrait of Bonnie Bella. Wearing a tiny headband with a flower, their curly-haired daughter is such a cutie pie, and is the spitting image of both of her loving parents! She’s even wearing a diamond-encrusted necklace with the initials “BB” and a shirt with bow sleeves.

#bonniebella A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on May 1, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

After watching her journey to motherhood, fans couldn’t help but take to social media to vent their feelings. Sharing a gif of a woman crying, one person wrote, “Joseline’s growth as a person just #LHHATL.” It certainly was a roller coaster of emotions for viewers, witnessing her prepare for the birth of her first child, years after her 2012 debut. Another sweetly added, “Yo this episode was the most beautiful thing I’ve seen. Minus the strippers at the baby shower. #LHHATL.” Of course, the Puerto Rican Princess always goes the extra mile when it comes to her events!

On the special, Joseline’s baby shower takes place and it surpasses all exceptions! Her sisters, mother, friends and family members show up to celebrate her little girl. Nikki Mudarris, Yung Joc, Momma Dee and more turn up for the highly anticipated event. Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mariah Lynn even performs, showing off her lyrical prowess for the star-studded guests. Even though Stevie J wasn’t there, he did finally show up at the hospital to meet his daughter!

Fast forward to now, “it feels like Christmas to Joseline: everything in her life is filled with so much love and joy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bonnie’s the best gift she’s ever received in her life! And the fact that her big daddy Stevie’s there, being Santa to her and the baby by showering them with love, money, sweet kisses and his time, that’s the icing on the cake.”

