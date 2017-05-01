Jimmy Kimmel Cries Revealing Infant Son Needed Open Heart Surgery To Save His Life: Watch

Jimmy Kimmel is a father again. But his tiny new son desperately needed heart surgery just 3 days after birth. Jimmy went on air to plead for health insurance for all Americans so every parent can afford to save their child’s life.

Congrats to Jimmy Kimmel, 49, and his wife Molly McNearney, 39! The adorable couple are officially new parents once again after Molly gave birth to the couple’s second child together on April 21. But during what should have been an exciting time, Jimmy and Molly soon learned their newborn son, William “Billy” Kimmel, was born with heart disease. He ended up being rushed into emergency open-heart surgery soon after he was born.

I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers. pic.twitter.com/NL0C3K3Q4E — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2017

Opening up during his late night talkshow, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on May 1, the host tearfully told his audience baby Billy’s story — and we imagine there was not a dry eye in the room! In his super emotional monologue, Jimmy broke down detailing the scary health troubles his son has already endured in his short life, but he added that the infant’s risky heart surgery ended up being successful.

“It is a scary story… but it has a happy ending,” the comedian said as he began his 15-minute bit. Jimmy went on to explain that he, Molly, and their two-year-old daughter Jane were with Billy in the recovery room three hours after Molly gave birth at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in LA. Things took a turn for the worst though when a nurse noticed a murmur in little Billy’s heart.

“He appeared a normal healthy baby,” Jimmy recalled. “A very attentive nurse at Cedars-Sinai heard a murmur in his heart and noticed he was a bit purple, which is not common. [The doctors] determined he wasn’t getting enough oxygen in his blood, either in his heart or lungs. They did an x-ray and his lungs were fine, which meant his heart wasn’t. It’s a terrifying thing.”

Turns out, Billy had a “hole in the wall of the left and right side of his heart.” Thank goodness Billy’s surgery was a success, but the newborn will need to have another surgery in three to six months along with a third non-evasive surgery when he’s older. As Jimmy shared a photo of Billy in intensive care with tubes coming out of his tiny body, the star broke down in tears.

Thanking the doctors and nurses who helped his son, Jimmy then revealed a photo of the infant following his successful surgery. The funnyman told his audience he and Molly were able to take Billy home six days after his procedure. But of course, being Jimmy, he had to throw some comedy in there as well. “Every one of my friends was there 100 percent,” he said. “We had atheists praying for us, okay? We had people who do not believe in God praying to him. And I hate to even say, but even that son-of-a-b***h Matt Damon sent flowers.” LOL.

However, Jimmy didn’t stop there. He also turned to politics, strongly advising his audience to donate to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and even pleaded with politicians to make sure ALL Americans — regardless of income — have access to healthcare. “If your baby is going to die it should’t matter how much money you make,” he said. “I think that’s something that, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”

Jimmy continued, “This isn’t football. There are no teams. We are the team, it’s the United States. Don’t let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants.” And we could not agree more. “I hope you never have to go there, but if you do, you’ll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well with so much compassion.”

Jimmy announced the exciting news that he and Molly were expecting in December, sharing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he not only was excited to be hosting the 89th Academy Awards in February, but that he was also excited for another major life moment. “Also, my wife, is hosting a baby inside her body. So that’s what’s coming,” he told his audience.

The jokester added, “We got the ultrasound — which is weird because it’s like you’re already spying on the baby — but we asked the technician not to tell us whether we’re having a boy or a girl. Our plan is to let the child decide for itself,” which made the audience laugh hysterically. “We want that to be a surprise, but I have been trying to think of names that would work for a boy or girl. So far, I’ve come up with two: No. 1 Dyson after the vacuum or Gelatin with a J. No? That’s exactly what my wife said.” LOL.

Jimmy and Molly, who is a co-lead writer on his show, tied the knot back in 2013 after dating for four years. Little Jane was born in July 2014, but before the baby’s arrival, the late night TV host confessed that at first he was nervous about having more kids. “It does add a little bit of joy to each day. Maybe more than a little bit,” he told People magazine at the time. The star also has two older kids who are currently in their 20s, Kevin and Katie, whom he had with his first wife Gina Kimmel.

