Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Reveals Newborn Son’s Open Heart Surgery In Super Sad Video

Jimmy Kimmel is a father again! The comedian & his wife, Molly McNearney, have officially welcomed their 2nd child together, and we could not be more thrilled for the newly expanded fam! This is Jimmy’s 4th kid total, making him a total pro when it comes to parenthood. Get all the exciting details here!

Congrats to Jimmy Kimmel, 49, and his wife Molly McNearney, 39! The adorable couple are officially new parents once again after Molly gave birth to the couple’s second child together on April 21. We can only imagine how excited the two must be to have yet another little one, especially considering how scary the last few days have been for them. Their newborn baby boy, William “Billy” Kimmel had to undergo open heart surgery three days after his birth, but according to a newly released statement, he’s doing fine!

“On Friday April 21, 2017, Jimmy and wife Molly welcomed their second child together, William ‘Billy’ Kimmel. At three days old, Billy had successful open heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and is now home with his family. Jimmy opens up about his son’s birth and health complications on tonight’s show,” a press release provided to HollywoodLife.com by ABC stated.

Jimmy also made the announcement in a special video, which you can watch above!

Jimmy announced the exciting news that he and Molly were expecting in December, sharing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he not only is excited to be hosting the 89th Academy Awards in February, but that he’s also excited for another major life moment. “Also, my wife, is hosting a baby inside her body. So that’s what’s coming,” he told his audience.

The jokester added, “We got the ultrasound — which is weird because it’s like you’re already spying on the baby — but we asked the technician not to tell us whether we’re having a boy or a girl. Our plan is to let the child decide for itself,” which made the audience laugh hysterically. “We want that to be a surprise, but I have been trying to think of names that would work for a boy or girl. So far, I’ve come up with two: No. 1 Dyson after the vacuum or Gelatin with a J. No? That’s exactly what my wife said.” LOL.

Jimmy and Molly, who is a co-lead writer on his show, tied the knot back in 2013 after dating for four years. Little Jane was born in July 2014, but before the baby’s arrival, the late night TV host confessed that at first he was nervous about having more kids. “It does add a little bit of joy to each day. Maybe more than a little bit,” he told People magazine at the time. The star also has two older kids who are currently in their 20s, Kevin and Katie, whom he had with his first wife Gina Kimmel.

