Jennifer Lopez Channels ’60s Glamour To Perfection At Met Ball

Jennifer Lopez positively dazzled on the MET Gala red carpet on May 2. She rocked a dreamy gown that we cannot get enough of and her glowing beauty left us stunned too! We have all the details on her incredible makeup here!

Jennifer Lopez has never disappointed on a red carpet and the 2017 MET Gala was no exception. The 47 year-old rocked a stunning blue Valentino dress that we’ll definitely go down as one of the most memorable gowns of the night. J-Lo’s beauty look was the perfect compliment to her gown! It was an amazing combination of edgy and sexy.

Jen positively glowed with her neutral L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Lip in Nude lips and sleek hair. She really kept her beauty look simple so everyone could be totally in awe of her incredible 150 carats worth of Harry Winston jewels! J-Lo kept her hair pulled back tight away from her face before it softly waved down her back. It was a total 1960s inspired moment that we were in love with! “Jennifer wore an aqua Valentina chiffon gown that inspired a 60’s cat eye,” her makeup artist Scott Barnes explained.

VALENTINO. HARRY WINSTON. #MetGala2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Jen’s MET Gala looks have always brought a wow factor. Just look at her 2015 custom Versace number! The sheer dress left little to the imagination save for the glittery red dragon that curved its’ way across her body to strategically cover her. Donatella Versace herself told WWD, the dress would look, “great from the front and even better from the back.” Jennifer absolutely proved her right!

Fans were all hoping Jen would be bringing her new beau Alex Rodriguez, 41, to the event. They were thrilled because A-Rod was there! Jen recently sang her man’s praises at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 27. “He’s such a supportive person and he’s so lovely,” she said, according to The Daily Mail. She has been loving the chance to show him what she’s been working on. “I’m so excited, you know. Every time I finish something I bring it home and I want him to hear it. … I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve made in a long time and I’m super proud of it.”

