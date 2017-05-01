Jennifer Lopez Channels ‘Frozen’s Elsa With 2017 Met Gala Dress & Cape

REX/Shutterstock

Bow down! There is nobody who can slay a red carpet like Jennifer Lopez and she proved yet again why she’s such a style queen at the Met Ball on May 1. We’ve got more on her classic 1960’s inspired Valentino gown that made her look like Elsa from ‘Frozen’.

Let’s just take a minute to completely worship the goddess that is Jennifer Lopez. The fashion icon always brings plenty of skin to her red carpet looks and the 2017 Met Ball was a complete 180! The 47-year-old completely wowed in a sky blue Valentino gown with a matching sheath over it that completely hid her to-die-for body. The retro dress was such a throwback for the modern stunner, so maybe she wanted to play it a little conservative since it was her first big red carpet alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41. The sheath went all the way up to her neck and the full sleeves made this the most covered-up glam look we can remember!

Jennifer even made sure her gorgeous diamond jewelry was vintage to really complete her throwback look. Her Harry Winston 1963 diamond three row hoop earrings featured 42.54 carats, set in platinum, while her vintage 1959 diamond bracelet was a whopping 57 carats worth of the stone. carats, again set in platinum.

VALENTINO. HARRY WINSTON. #MetGala2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

While JLo skipped the 2016 event, the outfit she wore in 2015 was one that we will never forget. It was a racy red number that featured paneled cutouts from her waist to nearly her knee, exposing plenty of thigh and her famous booty. The sheer front showed off her incredible legs while the pattern of a red snake wound around her torso, just barely covering up her boobs and leaving the rest of her hot body on display. It was hands down the sexiest gown of the night.

We knew the triple threat might be planning something show-stopping when she attended the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Apr. 28 wearing her hottest red carpet dress ever! The black number by Julien MacDonald featured a neckline that plunged to her waistline, showing off tons of cleavage. She also used the same bare side-panels to flaunt her thighs and butt and the rest of the dress was made up of open crochet-style peek-a-boo paneling. At least she got her sex-symbol look out of her system before going so covered-up for the Met Gala.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jennifer’s dress at the Met Ball? Was it one of your favorites?

