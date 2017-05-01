REX/Shutterstock

She’s back! In a candid Youtube video, Janet Jackson announced that her world tour, which has now been renamed ‘State Of The World,’ will continue! Fans have been waiting for the singer’s big announcement to break, and you can watch it right here!

Janet Jackson, 50, made fans go nuts on May 1 when she announced that she will CONTINUE her world tour. This big revelation comes after fans noticed a countdown clock on her official website, alerting music lovers that something big would be on the horizon. Speaking to her followers via Youtube, the “Nasty” singer not only revealed that she’ll be hitting the road again soon, but also renamed the tour. State Of The World has nothing to do with politics, she claims, but “about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

Fans will remember that Janet postponed her Unbreakable World Tour last year upon finding out she was pregnant. An official statement went out on April 9, 2016, indicating that ticket sales would be honored (unless buyers wanted refunds, in which case they could get their money back) and new tour dates would be announced at a later time. We can all breathe easy now knowing that her tour wasn’t completely cancelled, just rescheduled.

She gave birth to her baby boy Eissa Al Mana with husband Wissam Al Mana, 42, on Jan 2. Unfortunately, reports circulated on April 7 that Janet and Wissam have split up — so heartbreaking! Janet has not yet commented, but on April 14 she posted a precious photo of her with her son, writing, “My baby and me after nap time.” We’ll keep you posted!

