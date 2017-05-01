Gigi Hadid Goes Dark With Sexy Cat Eye For Glam MET Gala Look

REX/Shutterstock

So vamp! We are totally obsessed with Gigi Hadid’s darker than usual hair and makeup look at the MET Gala, especially that thick, flawless cat eye.

Gigi Hadid, 22, knows how to work a red carpet just as well as she would a runway, and her look at the 2017 MET Gala definitely proved that. With a totally on-point fashion theme in her custom Tommy Hilfiger gown, Gigi’s hair and makeup were a standout among the A-list celebs surrounding her on the red (er, blue and white) carpet at the massive event.

For starters, Gigi’s normally dirty blonde hair appeared a shade or two darker than normal. She pinned the newly dark blonde/light brown locks back and up high, with a messy bump on top for volume. We especially love how she left one long, thick strand down in front to cover half of her face giving her a more mysterious vibe!

But we have to fawn over her cat eye makeup, even if we can only see one side of it. Gigi’s makeup look was mostly natural and nude toned colors, including her matte lip, but the pure black cat eye on the corners of her eyelids was just breathtaking. The bold look definitely completely Gigi’s look, which was to die for.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Gigi’s hair and makeup at the 2017 MET Gala? Comment below, let us know!

