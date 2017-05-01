Gigi Hadid Gets Geometrically Sexy With Her Shapely & Stunning Met Gala Gown

Rex/Shutterstock

Looking fierce, Gigi Hadid! The glamorous model was absolutely gorgeous at the 2017 Met Gala. She even made math look sexy, thanks to a custom Tommy Hilfiger gown that utilized asymmetrical shapes and an elegant train that made her own curves look incredible!

Now, that’s how you do it! Gigi Hadid, 22, was certainly the belle of the ball, showing everyone how to look fierce while sticking to the Met Gala theme. Gigi radiated sex and glamour in a magnificent creation from Tommy Hilfiger. The outfit was perfectly on theme for the night, as the evening celebrated the works of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo.

The nude-tone of Gigi’s dress mirrored her skin color flawlessly and the asymmetrical design left plenty of room for confident attitude. Oh, was there attitude. Gigi gave her look sassy edge courtesy of a black nylon stocking, flaunting it while posing for pictures. Move over, Angelina Jolie. Gigi just took your spot when it comes to rocking a single sexy leg.

Gigi was Tommy’s special guest for the evening, joining he and his wife, Dee Hilfiger, at their table during the 2017 Met Gala. This seating arrangement wasn’t just a one-off, mind you. Gigi and Tommy have been fashion BFFs for years, and they took their fashionista friendship to the next level with the launch of the exciting TOMMY x GIGI fashion line in 2016.

Gigi wasn’t the only Hadid in the house for the 2017 Met Ball, as her brother, Anwar Hadid, and mother, Yolanda Hadid (of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills fame) also sat with the Hilfigers. Legendary music executive Tommy Mottola, his wife Thalia Mottola and actress Deepika Padukone were also seated at the table. The only person not there was Gigi’s love, Zayn Malik.

Sadly, Zayn had to sit out the Met Gala because he couldn’t stand at all! Days before fashion’s big night, the “Pillow Talk” singer rolled up to Gigi’s New York City apartment in a wheelchair! A rep for Zayn confirmed that the ex-One Direction member had busted up his left foot, meaning that Gigi wouldn’t have her lovely boyfriend on her arm when she stepped on the red carpet. Bummer!

The Met Gala will always have a special place in Gigi’s heart. It was during the 2016 Met Gala that she and Zayn Malik, 24, made their official couple debut. The two shared an adorable PDA moment, which was even more incredible considering Zayn was wearing metallic sleeves over his fashionable suit.

Granted, the theme of that year’s ball was Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology, so Zayn was just trying to dress the part. Here’s hoping that Zayn will be healthy for the 2018 Met Ball. We can’t wait to see he and Gigi together (and to see what fabulous creation she and Tommy Hilfiger come up with for that gala!)

What did you think about Gigi’s fashion, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she’ll make the Best Dressed list this year?

