’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: Dylan Minnette & Katherine Langford Reveal What They Know

’13 Reasons Why’ stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford hit up ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on May 1 for the first time to talk their rise to superstardom and season 2. Do they know if it’s happening? Watch now!

Bless you, Ellen DeGeneres, 59,! There’s been a lot of talk about a season 2 of the hit Netflix show, and when stars Katherine Langford, 21, and Dylan Minnette, 20, sat down with her, she quizzed them about new episodes. “We don’t know yet,” Dylan tells Ellen. Katherine shrugs her shoulders in agreement. When Ellen asks if they really don’t know, Katherine says, “No.” Dylan follows up with, “We really don’t… I feel like the world’s going to know before we do, if it happens. I’ll be online and, ‘Oh, there’s a second season.'”

Katherine and Dylan also revealed the exact moment they realized 13 Reasons Why was a worldwide phenomenon. Katherine gushed she knew when Lady Gaga, 31, her idol, tweeted about her. Dylan said that things got real when he went to Coachella. Someone yelled “Clay” as he walked by, and he turned around and waved. That’s when everybody started screaming over him!

Ellen also got the two co-stars, who play Hannah and Clay, to open up about the controversy surrounding the show. There’s been major backlash regarding the heaviness of 13 Reasons Why, especially regarding Hannah’s very graphic suicide scene in the final episode.

“I mean, the main goal overall I think is just to start conversations that I think are necessary to be had and to bring these issues to light and to show them in a real way,” Dylan says. “And if people are talking about it, we’ve reached our goal. Because these conversations… People need to talk about this.”

To top off their first Ellen visit and in honor of Katherine’s 21st birthday, the daytime talk show host gave the gorgeous Aussie actress two VIP passes to a Lady Gaga concert! Katherine was brought to tears by Ellen’s gift!

