Cara Delevingne Rocks Insane Silver Pixie With Silver Suit At MET Ball

Cara Delevingne totally brought the shock value to the 2017 MET Gala! The model rocked her bold buzzcut with a plunging silver suit and we’ve got all the details on her look here!

Cara Delevingne proved she’s still a fashion force at the 2017 MET Gala on May 2. The model-turned-actress wowed on the red carpet with her super edgy buzzcut and silver pants suit. We’re totally obsessing over Cara’s offbeat style thanks to the incredible designer Chanel. She looked positively other-worldly with her structured silver suit.

CARA DELEVINGNE HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/nfXexnMMld — shaden (@femminspiration) May 2, 2017

Cara has been teasing the debut of her shaved head and she absolutely slayed it obviously! The plunging neckline of her suit gave her ensemble just the perfect touch of sexiness to balance out the structure of the suit. Silver was Cara’s color for the night because it went all the way from her head down to her pointed heels! She even accessorized with little glittery crystals all over her head and cleavage!

Were you surprised to see Cara at the MET Gala after she committed the ultimate event faux-pas in 2015. She posed with Justin Bieber, 23, for a selfie at the event two years ago. There has reportedly been a notorious no phones or social media rule in effect. How can you not invite one of the most famous models to fashion’s ultimate party though?

Cara has definitely been busy since she’s put her modeling career to the side. Her starring role in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the summer! She totally killed it in the Paper Towns in 2015 so we cannot wait to see what she does not!

