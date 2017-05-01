Donald Trump Lies Again About Crowd Numbers At Pennsylvania Rally — See Evidence

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no, we’re not falling for this again. For the second time in the last 100 days, Donald Trump straight up lied about the number of people who attended his rally. This time he was talking about the one in Pennsylvania on Apr. 29. We have the damning evidence, here!

Donald Trump, 70, doesn’t wear glasses — but maybe he SHOULD. Clearly the guy can’t see straight when it comes to his presidential rallies around the United States. Speaking in front of a crowd of Republican voters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 29, Trump told a little white lie that now has eyes rolling all across the country. “They have a lot of people standing outside. We really maxed out,” he bragged. “We broke the all-time record for this arena. We broke the all-time record.” Ummm…OK…we’re not going to say anything. Just look at these pictures.

Trump says "we have a lot of ppl standing outside" and he "broke the all time record" in this arena. There are rows of empty seats here pic.twitter.com/ixbErKjrQu — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) April 30, 2017

Donald Trump’s Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Rally: Photos of the Crowd

Giving back power to the people@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/juZpD07PWL pic.twitter.com/xMqpLnqYmI — F&M (@74f5c728e7d446d) April 30, 2017

Look, we’re not saying NOBODY showed up. But when Trump says he “maxed out” the place, that’s obviously not true because there are hundreds of empty seats. Also, why is the former business mogul still hosting rallies? He already won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton and should go back governing the country. Another unforgettable moment from the Pennsylvania event was when Trump dissed all the celebrities and journalists at the “boring” White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which occurred at the same time in Washington D.C.

As we previously told you, Trump also made up magical numbers in his head at the time of his inauguration on January 20. The former Apprentice host was convinced that he gathered a crowd larger than Barack Obama‘s in 2013, but photo evidence heavily suggests otherwise. Trump called his event this “biggest” and “hugest” inauguration in history. Hey, we can’t blame the guy for dreaming big. Maybe his PR team should photoshop some more people into the pictures next time.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by how few people showed up to his Pennsylvania rally?

