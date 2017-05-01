T.I. & Bernice Burgos: Did Rapper Buy Side Chick New $80K Range Rover After Tiny Split? Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Well well well! Bernice Burgos has a hot new ride and fans are wondering if T.I. is behind her new whip. We’ve got the all the details on her sweet Range Rover.

Nothing says new beginnings like a brand new car and that’s exactly what Bernice Burgos is rocking. T.I.‘s suspected side chick showed off her $80,000 sick black Range Rover in an Instagram pic and fans are wondering if it’s a gift from her guy. She captioned the photo “new whip” letting everyone know that she’s got a new ride. The model stood proudly next to her rig looking fantastic in a pair of black jeans that showed off her ample backside. She paired it with a black jean jacket so she completely matched her new set of wheels.

Immediately commenters jumped to the conclusion that it could have been a present from T.I. “Gift from troubleman?” one fan asked while another said, “Damn Tip did right.” Other fan reaction included “T.I. set you up real good,” and “This is TI’s truck lol.” Hey, the 37-year-old is a successful Instagram model so she could have bought this ride with her own money!

For Tip’s part, he hasn’t mentioned Bernice much lately but has been firm with fans that his marriage with Tiny, 41, is over. He accepted divorce papers on Apr. 24 and has made it clear that he doesn’t want any shade for going forward with their split. The rapper posted a video to his Instagram on Apr. 28 saying , “News flash! If I didn’t call you to ask your opinion on whether or not I should get married when I got married, please don’t think I’ll listen to your motherf***ing opinion on whether or not I should not be married.” He made sure to back up his video comments with the caption, “If I didn’t need your blessings to get married….if I didn’t ask YOU what I should do then….What makes you think I need your advice now?” BOOM!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bernice’s new ride is a gift from T.I.?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.