Met Gala’s Cutest Couples: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen & More Heat Up The Red Carpet

REX/Shutterstock

The couples that slay together, stay together! Gorgeous couples rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala, and their fashion was impeccable to boot. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, and so many more famous pairs looked so good! Check out the cutest couples on the Met Gala red carpet!

Talk about relationship goals, right? If we ever got the chance to attend the Met Gala with our significant others, we would love to be Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen; they’re total idols! We’re obsessed with this synchronized silver look. They avoided being a totally identical by varying their grey tones — Gisele in strictly silver, and Tom in a darker, stormier grey. Gisele is such a vision in her skintight, shimmery gown. Her long sleeves paired with sexy side cutouts give this an elegant, yet modern flair. Plus, she’s got the best arm candy!

We’re obsessed with the other couples on the red carpet, too. Pharrell Williams, never going for the norm, simply wore ripped jeans, docs, a flannel and a studded leather jacket. Not your typical black tie ensemble, but so cool! Helen Lasichanh went for a more dressed up look, but more “out there” than most. She definitely doesn’t run the risk of showing up in the same outfit as someone else with this voluminous, bright red jumpsuit.

Couples always turn out on the Met Gala red carpet in the most incredible outfits. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik slayed last year wearing positively robotic ensembles. Gigi was fierce in a metallic, hard silver gown, accompanied by Zayn wearing a tux and robot arm. They looked effortlessly cool in a getup that not many people could pull off. That’s what happens when you’re a supermodel and one of the hottest singers in the world!

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are usually the stars of the affair, Kanye decided to forgo the event because of the stress. Totally understandable after the past few months he had. But never forget their 2013 getups. Kim wore a long-sleeve and high-neck floral number while pregnant with North West, that a lot of people unfortunately compared to a sofa.

