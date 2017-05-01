Ciara Shares Precious Heart-Melting Video After Welcoming Baby Sienna: ‘You Bring Peace’

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this! Just 1 day after announcing the birth of their daughter, Ciara & Russell Wilson unveiled a stunning video of themselves taken just days before their baby girl’s arrival. From laughing on the beach to cradling her baby bump, the 2 proved they’re true couple goals!

After welcoming their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, Russell Wilson, 28, and Ciara, 31, have found peace! And to prove it, the adorable couple, who tied the knot in July 2016, shared the sweetest black-and-white video of themselves frolicking on a beach just days before Sienna was born. We love how Ciara and Russell gave fans a glimpse into their lives just before their daughter’s arrival — talk about an intimate time!

“You Bring Us Peace ❤️,” Ciara captioned the minute-long clip, which she posted via Instagram on Apr. 30. In the vid, Ciara and Russell can be seen enjoying their romantic beachside babymoon trip, and seriously, they’ve never looked MORE in love! Of course Ciara is heavily pregnant in the footage, as she ended up giving birth just days after it was recorded, but even still, she manages to gracefully dance on the beach with her love.

Set to soft acoustic music, Ciara and Russell share tender moment after tender moment as they peacefully stroll on the sand — all while Russell sporadically hugs Ciara’s budding belly. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is also shown snapping photographs of the singer. In fact, the two announced their daughter’s arrival on Apr. 29 with one of the pics Russell took.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.” Ciara wrote on Instagram. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy.” Sienna joins big brother Future Zahir Wilburn, 2, whom Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé Future, 33. Congrats again to the family of four, we cannot wait meet baby Sienna!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how precious is this black-and-white video of Russell and Ciara? Are you excited to see baby Sienna?