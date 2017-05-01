Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Cuddle In Bed Naked Before Met Gala — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh la la! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got ready for the Met Gala in the craziest way on May 1! The couple were photographed half naked in bed, and you have to see the sexy photo!

Click here to see more photos of stars getting ready before the Met Gala! What a way to start off the 2017 Met Gala! While Hollywood’s elite were getting ready for the May 1 event, Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, were in bed… naked. Chrissy showed her 12 million followers that she and John got the most rest before the big night, or did they?! Check out their “ready” photo, above!

We shouldn’t be shocked by Chrissy’s candid nature, but somehow, she never ceases to amaze us! In the photo, we caught a glimpse of her dark manicure and her slicked-back hairdo. So, we’re wondering if that was part of her Met red carpet glam!

John looked dapper as usual with a sexy smirk on his face. He had his arm wrapped around Chrissy and it was SO cute! We can’t wait to see these two on the red carpet.

Chrissy and John joined the pack of celebs who have already posted their pre-Met snaps. Adriana Lima, 35, posted a stunning selfie where she showed off some makeup! The Victoria’s Secret veteran posted a snap while she held two eyeshadow palettes.

Amy Schumer, 35, kept it comical, per usual, when she posted a photo of herself with a blanket that made her look like a mermaid. She captioned the photo with the hashtags “Balmain” and “Met Ball”. LOL!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Chrissy and John will wear to the Met Gala?

