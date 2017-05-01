Teacher Appreciation Week: 13 Stars Who’ve Enlightened Young Minds As A Teacher

REX/Shutterstock

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and some of Hollywood’s A-listers are educators themselves! Beyonce and Matt Damon are just two of the many stars who continue to be strong influencers and charitable beings, while juggling their jobs! See the entertainers and athletes who made our list!

Teacher Appreciation Week is all about the educators of our youth, which includes your favorite celebrities! Hollywood’s biggest stars happen to be influencers, charitable individuals and role models. They give back, donate and provide guidance for some of life’s toughest situations.

Whether it’s providing advice on social media or teaming up with a charity that they’re passionate about, celebs like Angelina Jolie, and LeBron James, 32, are entitled to a shoutout during this special week! Check out our favorite star role models, below!

Beyonce, 35 — Queen B is a big advocate for acceptance. She’s used her music and social media platforms to bring awareness to a number of causes. Black Lives Matter and Gender Equality are just two causes that she’s spoken out about. Her chart-topping album, Lemonade [April 2016], seemed to reference the BLM movement in her Formation music video. Several mothers of gun violence victims actually appeared in her visual album, where they held photos of their late sons. Then in July 2016, she appeared in a powerful video which condemned police brutality. In August 2016, she even brought the mothers of gun violence victims — Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Oscar Grant and Trayvon Martin — to the MTV VMAs. WOW!

LeBron James — King James is an educator about education! He has made sure that his fans know, that while athleticism is great, education is a top priority. He has his own charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation, which is centered around providing education to young people. With his “I Promise Program,” James has focused his efforts on sending kids from Akron, Ohio to college on four-year scholarships. Amazing!

Taylor Swift, 27 — It’s no secret that T. Swift has been a star role model for just about everyone. Tay has taught her fans to love themselves. From her uplifting speeches during her concerts, to her handwritten notes and thoughtful presents to fans, Tay has been exceptional. She’s partnered with Scholastic to donate thousands of books to NYC schools. And, she also donated $50,000 to Ascension Public Schools after a massive flood in Louisiana, according to NY Daily News. That donation was just a slice of the whopping $1 million she pledged to give back to flood victims.

Other stars who have been positive influences on social media and pioneers in the charitable world are: Chance The Rapper, Angelina Jolie, James Franco, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Jesse Williams, John Cena, Demi Lovato, Shailene Woodley, and Justin Bieber.

