Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Toronto Raptors Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs on May 1 in a rematch from the 2016 tournament. You know Drake will be watching when Game 1 kicks off at 7:00 PM ET so be like Drizzy – tune in and see what happens!

It’s the matchup basketball fans were hoping would happen again: the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors in the conference semifinals of the NBA Playoffs! While it will be awesome to see LeBron James, 32, Kyrie Irving, 25, and Kevin Love, 28, take on Serge Ibaka, 27, Demar DeRozan, 27, and Kyle Lowry, 31, the biggest showdown may come off the court if Drake, 30, decides to troll LeBron again.

It’s no surprise that Drake, Mr. “6 God” (aka the six cities/boroughs that make up Toronto), is a Raptors stan. When the Raptors took Game 3 of their 2016 Conference Finals series, Drake posted a shot of a crying LeBron, roasting King James with a sick burn. However, it was LeBron who ended up laughing last, as the Cavs won the series in 6 games (seems fitting, right?)

Before fans start experiencing déjà vu all over again, this series looks to be closer than last year’s. The Raptors have beefed up their defense with Serge and PJ Tucker, 31, and players like DeMarre Carroll, 30, and Patrick Patterson, 28, have come through in the clutch with some deadly 3-pointers, according to CBS Sports. While the Cavs are still the favorites to win this series, it wouldn’t be surprising if the squad from The 6ix takes the Cavs to Game 7.

Either way, it should give Champagne Papi plenty of ammo for his Twitter feed if he feels like roasting LeBron. As much as they poke fun at each other, Drake and King James are pretty tight. In fact, LeBron might have been one of the few people to get an early copy of Drake’s More Life album months before he released it to the public. LeBron posted a mysterious tweet on Jan. 31 – “Sometimes I gotta just make sure that i didn’t lose you. Did I?!?! Did I?!?! Did I Lose You” – which turned out to be lyrics to Drake’s “Lose You,” according to Billboard. Seems there’s plenty of love between these basketball BFFs.

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Will Cavs take it in seven? Will the Raptors upset the defending NBA champs?