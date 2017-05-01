Cara Delevingne Paints Shaved Head Silver For 2017 Met Ball

REX/Shutterstock

Yowza! Cara Delevingne just recently went bald for a movie role, but her face is so gorgeous that her Met Ball beauty look was completely flawless. We’ve got more on how she rocked her hairless look by painting her head silver.

Hair and makeup are always a big deal for a red carpet look, but Cara Delevingne is currently bald for her role as a dying cancer patient in the film Life in a Year. She didn’t need her luscious blonde locks to still look stunning at the 2017 Met Ball, as the 24-year-old British beauty painted her head silver in such a eye-catching look, which matched her gorgeous shiny pantsuit perfectly. She wore a smokey eye that was perfect for the futuristic look and kept her lips and cheeks in a rosy shade so that her silver dome and bushy eyebrows got all of the attention.

Cara even wore silver body glitter down the chest of her open jacket, really making the most of the metallic look. She added a sheath of sparkling crystals on top of her head to make her look pop even more. Who would have ever thought that being bald would help give the star her hottest look ever?

Cara Delevingne is rocking an edgy silver look at the 2017 #MetGala 💯 pic.twitter.com/5hymGMvbl0 — People Magazine (@people) May 2, 2017

The model has put aside her catwalk days to pursue an acting career and she’s really taking it seriously for her next role. Cara shocked the world when she debuted her completely bald head on set Apr. 24, proving she is 100 percent committed to the part of a young woman dying of cancer who has a year to live. Jaden Smith, 18, plays her loving boyfriend who is determined to show her what the rest of their live would have been like together by doing all of the things he hoped their future would bring. The premise already has us reaching for box of tissues, because this sounds like such a romantic weeper.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Cara’s Met Ball beauty look? Do you love that she painted her head silver?

