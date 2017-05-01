Courtesy of Twitter

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ruled the 2017 Met Gala on May 1, as per usual. but this year the actress may have bit off more than she could chew with her very impressive dress that included a long feather train which she struggled with on the carpet.

As gorgeous as they are — when it comes to red carpets — trains are not your friend. Slipping and tripping are just all too common occurrences while stars are walking around A-list events. But the fear of falling will never stop a true fashionista like Blake Lively, 29, from rocking a train any way. At the 2017 Met Gala on May 2, Blake wore the most stunning gold gown that faded into a deep blue feathery train with fringe-style beading that clearly was not meant for walking in — like, at all.

Blake looked like she was really struggling as she went up the Met Gala stairs and our hearts totally went out to the blonde bombshell as she avoided tripping on herself. Poor thing! Luckily, she had some friendly helpers at her side to gather up her long gown, and of course hubby Ryan Reynolds, 40, was never too far away. Check out how adorable she looks trying to maintain control of her gown in the video above!

“I love a train but then when I get on these stairs, I’m like, ‘Why am I wearing a train?’” the Shallows star told PEOPLE at the 2014 Met Gala, when she stunned with a beautiful low-cut, curve-hugging Gucci Première blush gown with embroidered rose gold paillettes and — of course — a crazy long train.

You just keep doing you, Blake!

