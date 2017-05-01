Blake Lively Stuns On Met Gala Red Carpet With Pale Pink Lip & Long Ponytail

REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively owned the 2017 Met Gala red carpet on May 1! The stunning star rocked a fresh face with pale pink and orange tones! Get the scoop on her glam, here!

Blake Lively, 29, was pure goals at the Met Gala on May 1! She looked stunning with her hair pulled back and minimal makeup. We were able to see her incredible cheek bones — which were brushed with pale pink tones — and we were seriously blown away!

Makeup artist to the stars, Kristofer Buckle for L’Oréal Paris was responsible for Blake’s “soft” and “bronzed” tones, with a touch of gold. Buckle used all L’Oréal Paris products which included:

Eyes: L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Moisturizer, True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup in Shell Beige, Infallible Blend Artist Foundation Blender; Voluminous Mascara in Black/Brown; Infallible Paints Eye Shadow in Nude Fishnet; Colour Riche La Palette Nude; Infallible Silkissime Eyeliner in Gold;

Contour: Infallible Total Cover Concealing and Contour Kit, Visible Lift Blur Concealer in Light, Visible Lift Blush in Peach Gold Lift; True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Rose;

Brows: Brow Stylist Definer Pencil in Blonde;

Lips: Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Bare Attraction;

Rod Oretga was the hair genius behind Blake’s Herringbone Ponytail, which was inspired by New Romantic, 80’s. And, lucky for you, we’ve got the breakdown of her hairstyle!

First, Oretga started off with Blake’s hair, damp. He blew out the hair using a flat brush and the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryer to still keep some of the natural texture.

Next, he used the T3 SinglePass Luxe flat iron to straighten her hair.

Then, for the first [top] pony, he pulled up the top half of the hair, which ended that section right above the ears and secured it with an elastic.

Moving on, he then pulled up the rest of her hair into a second pony, directly underneath the first and secured with that with an elastic.

Next, he took a small section of hair from the pony and wrapped it around the hair elastic, and then secured it with bobby pins.

Almost there! — Then, he added some texture to the pony, when he used a small plated flat iron like the T3 SinglePass Compact flat iron to bend the hair. [Expert tip: Start at the top of the pony and bend the iron four times in an s-shape pattern; then leave 1.5 inches and move down the pony and add another four bends until you’ve reached the end.]

Finally, to finish, he spritzed L’Oreal Elnett hairspray all over!

The actress was head-to-toe perfection on the Met red carpet with her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, 40, by her side. She wore a sexy, plunging gold gown, which featured a blue, peacock-feathered train. Ryan matched Blake with a silk blue bowtie, and per usual, he looked at her like she was the only one in the room! SO cute!

Blake was one of the last celebs to show up to the Met, but she and Ryan certainly made a splash. The 2017 event actually marked her seventh time there, and this had to have been her best red carpet to date!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Blake’s dress?

