Blake Lively Stuns On Met Gala Red Carpet With Pale Pink Lip & Long Ponytail

Blake Lively owned the 2017 Met Gala red carpet on May 1! The stunning star rocked a fresh face with pale pink and orange tones! Get the scoop on her glam, here!

Blake Lively, 29, was pure goals at the Met Gala on May 1! She looked stunning with her hair pulled back and minimal makeup. We were able to see her incredible cheek bone — which were brushed with pale pink tones — and we were seriously blown away!

The actress was head-to-toe perfection on the Met red carpet with her hubby, Ryan Reynolds by her side. She wore a sexy, plunging gold gown, which showed off every inch of her stunning figure. Ryan matched Blake with a silk blue bowtie, and per usual, he looked at her like she was the only one in the room.

Our favorite detail about Blake’s dress had to be the bright blue peacock train that fell behind her gold tasseled gown. She simply nailed it, this year!

Blake was one of the last celebs to show up to the Met, but she and Ryan certainly made a splash. The 2017 event actually marked her seventh time there, and this had to have been her best red carpet to date!

Throughout the years, she’s worn Ralph Lauren [2008], Marchesa [2010], Chanel [2011], Gucci twice [2013, 2014], Burberry [2016].

