Blac Chyna & Tyga Reuniting For Reality Show? He’d Love To ‘Expose Kardashian Secrets’

Time to air out some dirty laundry? Tyga is considering reuniting with his former flame Blac Chyna for their own reality TV show, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. After the rapper’s split with Kylie Jenner, he’d love to ‘expose Kardashian secrets!’

Blac Chyna, 28, and Tyga, 27, were recently spotted at the same nightclub in Miami on May 1. Even though they’re not back together, the former flames do share a lot of history together, since they have a child together and both dated a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Now that he’s broken up with Kylie Jenner, 19, he’s not as opposed to the idea of working with his ex on their own reality television show. “Tyga and Chyna aren’t on the best of terms,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “However, he’d love to stick it to Kylie and the Kardashians by teaming up with Chyna to work on a show exposing the Kardashian secrets.” Say it ain’t so!

“Tyga knows everything there is to know about Kylie and he’d love to put her insecurities on blast,” our insider added. “He knows Chyna’s still bitter over the sh** Rob [Kardashian] put her through and he knows she’s even more angry that her plan to be Angela Kardashian backfired. Make no mistake, Tyga’s an opportunist and so is Chyna. That’s what attracted them to each other in the first place. Tyga’s angry at Kylie for dating Travis [Scott] and making him look bad.”

As we previously reported, Kylie has been sparking romance rumors with the “Antidote” rapper. The reality star recently celebrated his 25th birthday party at the New York City lounge Socialista. Prior to that, she joined him for a concert gig at Bentley University in Boston. Travis even had his arm around Kylie, so they certainly haven’t been shy when it comes to packing on the PDA!

Travis and the lip kit mogul first appeared to have a blossoming relationship when they were spotted partying together and holding hands at Coachella. Kylie and Tyga broke up only a short while ago, but it seems they’re both doing their best to move on! The same goes for Rob and Chyna, however we wouldn’t be surprised if these two picked up again in the near future.

