Tyga & Blac Chyna Back Together? Party The Night Away At Same Club In Miami: See Video

PLOT TWIST! Blac Chyna and Tyga, who are both recently single, were spotted partying together in Miami, FL in the wee hours of May 1. Watch the shocking video right here!

Everything old is new again! Blac Chyna, 28, and Tyga, 27, might just be a thing again, if this footage taken at LIV in Miami is anything to go by. WATCH them party in the video above!

As you can see in the video, Chyna is dancing up on the balcony, while Tyga was reportedly down in the DJ’s section. Still, with the two in the same place at the same time, it’s not out of the question that they interacted with each other!

“In liv and they got blac chyna AND tyga in here lol,” one witness tweeted the night they were spotted. Fans immediately freaked out, but some admitted that they were suspicious that Chyna and Tyga would ever get back together. “I don’t think Chyna would ever take him back. Chyna is a totally different person from when she was dating Tyga,” one fan commented. Good point!

That being said, as we know, both Tyga and Chyna are having problems with their ride-or-dies. Tyga and Kylie Jenner, 19, are very much broken up right now, and do we ever really know what’s going on with Chyna and Rob Kardashian? Either way, we’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna and Tyga are back together?! Tell us how you feel about all of this!