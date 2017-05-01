Billboard Music Awards: Should Selena Gomez Or Justin Bieber Win Top Social Artist?

REX/Shutterstock

The Billboard Music Awards are Sunday, May 21, and you’ve only got a small window to vote for your favorite Top Social Artist. So will Justin Bieber, who has won all 6 times, continue his streak? See the full list and put in your two cents!

Fan voting for the Billboard Music Awards opened today, May 1, and interestingly enough, the Top Social Artist category is getting the most attention. Justin Bieber, BTS, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes are nominated for 2017 — click here to vote!

Here’s the crazy, but not unbelievable, fact: Justin, 23, has won the award for six years in a row (which is how long it’s existed)…even though he’s been up against Lady Gaga, Rihanna, One Direction and Taylor Swift in the past. So will there be an upset this year?

Well, with all of the fuss on Twitter about BTS, an uber-popular seven-member boy band from South Korea, Justin might just lose the crown. It’s the band’s first nomination, and they’re dominating the top of the Twitter hashtag #BTSBBMAs, which means that tons of fans are voting for them. May the odds be ever in their favor!

HollywoodLifers, who are you voting for? Justin, Ariana, Selena, BTS or Shawn? Tell us!

