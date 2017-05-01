Bella Hadid Accidentally Twins With Selena Gomez At Met Gala — See Identical Hairstyles

REX/Shutterstock

Uh, oh! Bella Hadid stepped out on the Met Ball red carpet a little while after Selena Gomez did, and fans couldn’t help but notice that Bella sported almost the exact same hairstyle as her ex-BF’s new GF. See the side-by-side looks right here!

Bella Hadid, 20, rocked a totally stunning makeup and hair look at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, thanks to celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin. There was just one tiny problem: Selena Gomez, 24, debuted the same straightened hairstyle with a center part barely an hour earlier! Check it out:

Officially official! #SelenaGomez and #TheWeeknd have made their red carpet debut as a couple at the #MetGala 🙌🏼 📸Rex A post shared by HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife) on May 1, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

It’s definitely a tough night for Bella, because her ex The Weeknd, 26, and his now-girlfriend Selena made their red carpet debut at the same event. (Of course, it was Bella who was on Abel’s arm at the Met Ball last year). Still, the model looked like a total queen this time around, too. We have to applaud her grace and poise in this tricky situation!

HollywoodLifers, who wore the straight, sleek bob better: Bella, or Selena? Tell us what you think!

