Bella Hadid Channels Cat Woman In Sexy, Backless Bodysuit At Met Gala

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid served up serious Catwoman vibes on the Met Gala red carpet in a daring, backless Alexander Wang bodysuit that fit her amazing figure like a glove — it was one of the sexiest, most daring looks on the red carpet.

Bella Hadid, 20, looked amazing as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1 for the 2017 Costume Institute Benefit, where she turned heads in her daring ensemble. Bella Hadid’s bodysuit at the Met Gala was definitely more of a risk, but she rocked the red carpet in her high-fashion get-up with ease. Do you agree?

Bella was all smiles as she arrived in a black, long-sleeved Alexander Wang catsuit that hugged her curves in all the right places. The form-fitting silhouette left little to the imagination, and we loved the way she paid homage to the theme of the evening in her look — it was the best silhouette for her model frame! A bob polished off the outfit — the beauty trend definitely dominated on the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. Red nails added to the glam, vamp vibe of her outfit and she was dripping in diamonds from Bulgari’s Serpenti Collection.

Like the Kardashian/Jenners, it was also a family affair for the Hadid crew! Not only was Bella’s big sis, Gigi Hadid, in attendance, but so was their brother, Anwar Hadid, and their mom, Yolanda Foster. While Bella dazzled in Alexander Wang, her family all rocked Tommy Hilfiger on the red carpet.

While we totally loved this daring get-up on Bella, what did you think of her Alexander Wang bodysuit for the Met Gala? Check it out above and let us know.

