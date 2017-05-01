Ashley Graham Rocks Fierce Red Lip & Slicked Back Hair At Met Gala — Stunning Photos

Ow ow! Ashley Graham sizzled on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet, May 1! The model rocked dark eyes with with a bold, red lip and we couldn’t stop staring at her hair and makeup! See the stunning photos, here!

Ashley Graham, 29, was a fashion and beauty force to be reckoned with at the Met Gala on May 1! Her luscious brown locks were slicked back in a low bun and we were able to see her stunning makeup by Allan Avendano! Vita Liberata collaborated with the celebrity makeup artist, who made the model look flawless!

Avendano used the makeup brand’s signature Body Blur, which has been worn by Victoria Secret Fashion Show models in Paris, Bella, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 22, the Gilmore Girls, and more stars! He also used and the new Trystal Pressed Minerals [both a self-tanner and a bronzer]! Amazing!

Now, let’s break down Ashley’s chic low bun! “Because the dress is so dramatic, we decided to go with a simpler look – a side part with a super tight low bun,” Hairstylist and Alterna Haircare Brand Ambassador, Andrew Fitzsimons said. “I wanted a very polished, dryer shine (as opposed to a wet look), which I juxtaposed with chains incorporated into the hair to incorporate the Met Gala theme into the look.”

In case you wanted to create Ashley’s look, here’s a few quick steps to her Met Gala glam! First, Fitzsimons sprayed Alterna Haircare Caviar Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist on her damp hair.

Next, he [while damp], gave her a very deep part on the left side, pulling the bottom section of the part towards the back and the top section of the part towards the right over her head, then back. He dried her hair with the blow dryer, making sure to dry in the direction that he wanted the hair to eventually go.

Then, he sprayed the Alterna Haircare Caviar Working Hair Spray while he finished smoothing her hair back into a low ponytail. He secured the ponytail with an elastic.

From there, he pinned two French pins with Jen Atkin X Chloe + Isabel gold and rose gold chains into the base of the ponytail and covered the elastic by wrapping a piece of hair around it.

Almost there! — Then, he twisted the ponytail back onto itself into a bun, which gave the illusion that the chains were part of her hair. After he secured everything with a French pin and a spritz of the Alterna Haircare Caviar Working Hair Spray, it was time for the final step.

Lastly, he finished her hair with a bit of Alterna Haircare Caviar Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist for a polished, camera-ready shine.

A behind the scenes look at #metgala prep! @allanface making sure my smile is in check with @Crest whitestrips with Light. #crestsmile #ad #bts #redcarpet A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 1, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Ashley rocked the Met red carpet in a curve-hugging, red and white H&M gown. Her dress featured an exaggerated, ruffled, red shoulder that went down the front of her ensemble, almost like a corset. We have to say — Ashley aced the 2017 Met red carpet!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Ashley’s slicked back hair?

