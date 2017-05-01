Ashley Graham Rocks Fierce Red Lip & Slicked Back Hair At Met Gala — Stunning Photos

REX/Shutterstock

Ow ow! Ashley Graham sizzled on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet, May 1! The model rocked dark eyes with with a bold, red lip and we couldn’t stop staring at her hair and makeup! See the stunning photos, here!

Ashley Graham, 29, was a fashion and beauty force to be reckoned with at the Met Gala on May 1! Her luscious brown locks were slicked back in an up-do’ and we were able to see her stunning makeup by Allan Avendano! Vita Liberata collaborated with the celebrity makeup artist, who was the genius behind Ashley’s, golden glow.

Avendano used the makeup brand’s signature Body Blur, which has been worn by Victoria Secret Fashion Show models in Paris, Bella, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 22, the Gilmore Girls, and more stars! He also used and the new Trystal Pressed Minerals [both a self-tanner and a bronzer]! Amazing!

Before she hit the Met Gala, Ashley showed her 4 million Instagram followers how she got her teeth red carpet ready. And, it was all thanks to Crest! The model posted this photo [below] with her makeup artist, who made sure her pearly whites were ready for her closeup!

A behind the scenes look at #metgala prep! @allanface making sure my smile is in check with @Crest whitestrips with Light. #crestsmile #ad #bts #redcarpet A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 1, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Ashley rocked the Met red carpet in a curve-hugging, red and white H&M gown. Her dress featured an exaggerated, ruffled, red shoulder that went down the front of her piece, almost like a corset. We have to say — Ashley aced the 2017 Met red carpet!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Ashley’s slicked back hair?

