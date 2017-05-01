Ashley Graham Rocks An Elaborate Corset-Style Ruffled Gown At 2017 Met Gala

REX/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham made her Met Gala debut tonight, and it’s about time! She looked totally stunning in a custom corset-inspired gown with tons of ruffled flowers, and you won’t believe your eyes when you see the beautiful, complicated design.

Ashley Graham, 29, looked so glam at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City! She wore a custom H&M corset dress “influenced by [Rei] Kawakubo’s interest in revealing the inner workings of garments.” (This year, the Costume Institute’s spring 2017 exhibition is called Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between.) Ashley’s off-white corset, red silk skirt and dark red ruffles were so luxe!

“We wanted to create a gown for Ashley that reflected Kawakubo’s love of a garment’s construction,” H&M’s head of design Pernilla Wohlfahrt said in an interview with Glamour of the supermodel’s look. “The off-white corset is subtlety deconstructed, the long red skirt is held by hook-and-eye fastenings, and it is boned to echo the construction of the corset, with ruffles of red organza that fall down the whole dress.” Love it!

