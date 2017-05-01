‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’?! Marriage is one of the biggest steps two people can take in their relationship. Between all of the planning and the thoughts that come along with the lifelong committment, are you truly ready? Are your in-laws in love with you or are they a nightmare? Take our quiz!

Here comes the bride… maybe! Marriage is a BIG deal. Think about it — Two people pledge to love each other for the rest of their lives. While committment may or may not be an issue for some, there’s something about a “lifelong” decision that scares the crap out people. So, are you ready to rush to the alter? Take our quiz to find out!

Ladies, have you ever dreamt about a fairytale wedding? — You know, the stuff you’ve seen on television or in the movies. For some people, it’s just that easy; and, for others, it’s an uphill battle. So, let’s break this down.

We mean, look at Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big from Sex & The City; Now, that was a disaster. He left her at the alter once! Throughout the show, the pair had committment issues like crazy and they were on and off continuously. But, their love was groundbreaking! Is your relationship like Carrie and Big’s?

Then you have a real-life fairytale romance, which is Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40. The actor and the actress are complete relationship goals! After they met in 2010 on the set of their film, Green Lantern, they were smitten with each other. But, Ryan was still married to Scarlett Johansson, 32, and Blake was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, 30, when they met.

But, low and behold, Blake and Penn split in Sept. 2010, and Ryan’s divorce to Scarlett was finalized in July 2011. What timing, right? And you could have guessed what happened after that. The two tied the knot in Sept. 2016, and now they have two children together — James, 2, and Ines Reynolds.

The bottom line is, everyone’s relationships are different. Sometimes it takes a few trips to the alter to find your forever love, and sometimes it just takes one wedding walk down the aisle. Either way, test your relationship by taking our quiz, above!

HollywoodLifers, how did you do?!