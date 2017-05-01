Angelina Jolie Bonds With Pax On Mother-Son Lunch Date — New Pic

Courtesy of Backgrid

How sweet! Angelina Jolie and son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, headed out to lunch for a sweet mother-son bonding afternoon in Los Angeles. The lunch date comes two weeks after his first visit with all his siblings to dad Brad Pitt’s home, and they looked like they were having a really nice time!

Pax looked totally cool in a camouflage utility jacket and a sleek asymmetrical haircut — long on one side, and shaved on the other. So awesome! Angelina stuck with her chic but casual style: all black, big sunglasses, and simple diamond stud earrings.

Pax looked totally cool in a camouflage utility jacket and a sleek asymmetrical haircut — long on one side, and shaved on the other. So awesome! Angelina stuck with her chic but casual style: all black, big sunglasses, and simple diamond stud earrings.

Angelina’s been spending a ton of time with her six kids separately after filing for divorce from their father, Brad Pitt, 53, in September 2016. It’s all about showering them with attention and meeting their needs without doting on the five other kids at the same time. What a smart move! Just six days ago, Angelina took daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, who’s very into the arts, shopping at a music store. They went home with a brand new ukulele for the young creative. Fun! She’s also gone shopping with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, the family’s little fashionista.

It’s good to see Angelina and Pax together, because their relationship has been a little rocky since her split with his dad. Brad and Angelina are talking again and getting to a healthier place where they’re a little more understanding of each other’s situation. It’s all for the kids’ sake, and it’s making the transition much smoother. In fact, Angelina’s new $25 million home is just a mile away from Brad‘s place, where the kids grew up! They could basically walk back and forth if they wanted to!

Pax must be a little less angry with his mother, seeing as at one point he reportedly begged to live with Brad instead of with her. Both Pax and Shiloh allegedly told their mom that they’d rather be with her ex because they felt a better connection with dad, according to OK! magazine. The former couple have apparently come to a place where all the kids are happier. What a relief! Brad even had the kids over for dinner for the first time since Angelina filed for temporary full custody.

