Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Slay The 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet: First Event As A Couple

J-Rod is now red carpet official! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attended their first major event as a couple, hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1. The only thing more glamorous than JLo’s stunning Valentino dress was their love! Awww.

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez, 47, not just because of the lovely Valentino gown that looked exceptional on her legendary curves. No, everyone was absolutely living for the love she and Alex Rodriguez, 41, showed to each other as the two arrived at the 2017 Met Gala together. This marked the first time they attended a big event since going public with their romance! Their love is not just official – it’s red carpet official! That’s at least 10-times more official than “Instagram official,” right?

JLo looked like exceptionally regal in her dress, as if she floated down to the Met from a fair tale. She was definitely channeling Elsa from Frozen. Her makeup was also sharp, which sparkled bright as the Harry Winston jewelry. Sweet. A-Rod looked like the perfect prince, wearing a classy tux to match Jennifer’s glam. Beautiful! JLo gave fans a preview of the look, posting a sweet message on Instagram before their arrival. “Me and my macho bello,” she wrote. Aww.

Me and my macho bello…#MetGala2017 #Valentino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Both A-Rod and JLo have attended the Met Gala in the past. Jennifer absolutely slayed the carpet during the 2015 Met Gala, appearing in a sexy, sheer and nearly see-through red gown. Jenny From The Block was definitely flaunting all that she got with that outfit, which left everyone dead (before bringing them back to life with just how sickening her Donatella Versace dress was.)

Despite this amazing appearance, Jennifer declined to pull a Drake, 30 and go “Back-To-Back.” She skipped the 2016 Met Ball. You know who didn’t? A-Rod. The New York Yankees star actually appeared at the festive extravaganza, but he wasn’t alone. He was with Anne Wojcicki, 43, his then-girlfriend. A-Rod looked classy as he stood next to the co-founder of Google, but that relationship crashed harder than Google Wave (remember that?)

J-Rod is definitely going strong. The two have made their romance work, going on romantic dates and having intimate dinners together. Are they about to mix business with pleasure? While there are no current plans for J-Rod to work together on a project, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that if A-Rod wanted to work with Jen, it wouldn’t be a cameo on Shades Of Blue.

What do you think about Jennifer and Alex making their first red carpet appearance as a couple, HollywoodLifers? What did you think about their fashion?

