Zayn Malik Gets Pushed Into Gigi Hadid’s Apartment In A Wheelchair — Is He OK?

When Zayn Malik showed up at Gigi Hadid’s apartment on four wheels, it wasn’t the souped-up sports car she might have been expecting. Instead, the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer rolled inside on a wheelchair after hurting his foot. Is he OK?!

What has Zayn Malik been up to lately? The former One Direction singer was spotted rolling into girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s New York apartment in a WHEELCHAIR on April 29. Zayn looked pretty frazzled on his way inside, but luckily had some assistance from a kind woman and a wheelchair ramp to take the pressure off his tattooed arms. A rep for the “Pillowtalk” crooner confirmed to TMZ that he hurt his left foot, which was wrapped up in a cast.

Don’t worry too much though, because Zayn is going to be totally fine! The one thing his rep didn’t address was HOW the British pop star injured his foot. Extreme sports, maybe? A wild and adventurous sex life with Gigi, perhaps? Whatever the hazardous situation was, we’re completely confident that the runway stunner is going to take good care of him and act like his own personal nurse. Now THERE’S a kinky sex story!

In case you haven’t been paying attention to their romance (which would be an absolute crime) there have been AT LEAST 13 times that the Hollywood hotties have been #RelationshipGoals. Here’s an overview. It all started in November 2015 when rumors claimed they first started dating.

From there, the couple have posted together for V Magazine, shot music videos together, and even conquered the tough times — like Zayn’s extreme anxiety. Most recently, the lovebirds celebrated the supermodel’s birthday, which was complete with tons of kisses and DELICIOUS cake! Maybe now it’ll be Gigi’s turn to feed Zayn some cake while he rests his foot in bed!

