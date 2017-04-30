WWE Payback Results: Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman & More – Who Won?

Courtesy of the WWE

Forget about forgiving: WWE Superstars were out for some ‘Payback!’ Randy Orton challenged Bray Wyatt in a ‘House Of Horror’s match, Chris Jericho faced Kevin Owens, while Roman Reigns battled the monstrous Braun Strowman. So much happened so find out all the results!

The Superstars of the WWE’s Raw brand packed the SAP Center in San Jose, California on April 30 for Payback, the first major event since the epic WrestleMania 33. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar decided to sit this one out, as other WWE Superstars attempted to tear each other to pieces!

Roman Reigns was certainly out for revenge on Braun Strowman. The massive monster attacked “the Big Dog” on the April 10 episode of Raw. As Roman was being loaded into an ambulance, Braun attacked again and – in a feat of superhuman strength – tipped over the ambulance with Roman inside! Needless to say, Roman was pissed going into this match and it was a war! The end came when Braun left a bloody Roman lying on the floor. It took two powerslams on the injured shoulder for Roman to fall.

With Brock taking a powder, the two biggest single title matches belonged to Kevin Owens versus Chris Jericho and Bayley versus Alexa Bliss. Kevin, who moved to SmackDown during the Superstar Shakeup, looked to finish his feud with Jericho. However, if Chris won the title, he’d be transferred from RAW over to the blue brand. Well, it looks like Chris is moving forward after taking down Kevin with the Walls of Jericho.

Bayley put her WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the line against the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Alexa. It was a clash of the WWE’s best women Superstars, which named Alexa the victor after serving Bayley with a vicious DDT.

Though there wasn’t any gold on the line, Randy Orton’s match against Bray Wyatt didn’t need it. After Randy betrayed Bray and successfully defeated him for the WWE World Title at WrestleMania 33, Bray was dead-set on getting some (you guessed it) payback. In the first ever “House of Horrors” match, Bray defeated Randy with Sister Abigail.

The rest of the event saw Seth Rollins face Samoa Joe, with Seth scoring the win. Neville looked to prove why he was the “King of the Cruiserweights” when he put the WWE Cruiserweight championship on the line against Austin Aries. Ultimately, it was Seth who truly reigned. Plus, fresh off their surprise return to the WWE, The Hardy Boyz defended the Raw Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Cesaro. Seth defeated Samoa by countering a sleeper hold into a pin.

