Nashville Predators Vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream Game 3 Of NHL Playoff Series

REX/Shutterstock

The action moves to Music City as the Nashville Raptors are getting home ice against the St. Louis Blues in game three of their NHL second round playoff series. We’ve got your way to watch all the action via live stream on Apr. 30 at 3pm EST.

The Nashville Predators head home to take on the St. Louis Blues in game three of their second round playoff series under the roof of Bridgestone Arena. Maybe we’ll get a repeat of Carrie Underwood, 34, performing the National Anthem again! The Blues evened up the series in game two with a 3-2 win when Vladimir Tarasenko, 25, put St. Louis ahead with a third period score.

Nashville went into game two in St. Louis on a five game winning streak, the longest of their season and it couldn’t have come at a better time as in post-season. They swept the Chicago Blackhawks in round one then went on nab a thrilling 4-3 game one road win with defenseman P.K. Subban, 27, completely on fire. He owned the game, scoring his first playoff goal for the team and assisting in two more for the Preds, proving that that trading for him to help their playoff chances is definitely paying off.

The bruising opening game sent Predators left winger Kevin Fiala, 20, off the ice on a stretcher after a violent collision in the second period. It was later determined that he suffered a fractured femur and underwent surgery Apr. 26. While it rattled the team momentarily, they managed to go up 3-1 heading into the third period until crowd momentum helped the Blues score two goals in two minutes. A goal by NHL veteran Vernon Fiddler, 36, ended up sealing the game for good for the Predators, but St. Louis had so much momentum inside the Scottrade Center during game two on Apr. 28 that this has become a serious contest.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Predators or the Blues?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.