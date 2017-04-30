Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Pack On PDA At Bentley Dealership — Buying Car For His B-Day?

Courtesy of Instagram

On April 29, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner looked extra lovey in one of her favorite places — a car dealership. While Kylie frequents these all the time, the fact she was looking at Bentleys with her new man before his birthday can mean only one thing — he’s getting one heck of a present.

Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 19, are still in the very early stages of their romance, but that doesn’t mean the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t willing to shell out the big bucks to buy him an insane gift for his birthday. While Travis turned another year older on April 30, the pair were seen the day before packing on major PDA at a Bentley dealership. And knowing Kylie, they were not there to window shop.

Kylie absolutely loves her rides and has gifted herself with new wheels on multiple occasions. But she also likes to hand them out to her friends, family, and lovers and Travis now falls squarely into that last group.

The lip kit mogul must be really infatuated with the “Pick Up the Phone” singer if she is actually considering buying him a Bentley, though the purchase would certainly not make a dent in Ky’s wallet.

Of course we can’t ignore the fact that Travis is now the one accompanying Kylie on her dealership trips, and not Tyga, 27. The former couple recently split after two years of dating and in that time Kylie definitely gifted Tyga with cars.

That’s why if she is getting Travis one for his birthday, we know that is gonna cut Tyga deep.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kylie should be buying cars for Travis? Do you think it would be too big a present for where they are in their relationship now? Give us all your thoughts below!

