The Descendants Open Radio Disney Awards With Killer Performance Of ‘Ways to Be Wicked’

Courtesy of ABC

What a way to kick off the Radio Disney Music Awards! The cast of ‘The Descendants’ gave us a taste of their upcoming sequel when they performed ‘Ways to Be Wicked’ from the highly anticipated film. We’ve got the video, right here!

Now THAT is what you call an opening number! The talented cast members of The Descendants kicked off the Radio Disney Music Awards with a new song from their upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants 2! The incredible number featured Dove Cameron, 21, Sofia Carson, 24, Cameron Boyce, 17, and Booboo Stewart, 23, performing “Ways to Be Wicked”

The performance was counted down with a big red apple, followed by a video of the cast members holding the fruit. The action shifted to a high school campus with cheerleaders and band members helping the cast members sing along while holding the forbidden fruit. They sure do know all of the ways to be wicked!

You couldn’t miss the newest Disney franchise throughout the telecast, as Sofia played host to the Radio Disney Awards. The newest cast member Anne McClain, who plays Ursula’s daughter Uma, was a featured presenter and we can’t wait to see her in the role. The awards show also debuted a first-look trailer for Descendants 2 and it looks SO incredible! It comes out July 21 so we only have a few months to go!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the opening number from The Descendants? Are you stoked for the film’s sequel?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.