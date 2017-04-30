‘The Arrangement’ Recap: Megan & Kyle Take The Next Step & [Spoiler] Is Kidnapped

Things are going down on ‘The Arrangement.’ On the April 30 episode, Kyle asks Megan a big question, and Megan’s past comes back to haunt her. Warning: The last 30 seconds of the episode are game-changing!

Terence is now pitching his First Life Initiative, a new developmental program. He wants the IHM’s influence to start from birth. Before he can do all that, he needs money. A lot of it. The donations start coming in, but not as much as they would if Kyle were still actively involved with IHM. Terence takes out his anger on Deann after one of the potential donors wants to invest in Technicolor Highway and not the Initiative.

Kyle and Amelia from The Kill Plan are on the cover of a tabloid after filming a love scene for the movie. Unbeknownst to Megan, this is all a PR plan for the movie. It’s called stealth marketing. A romantic triangle between Megan, Kyle, and Amelia will build interest in The Kill Plan. Megan and Kyle’s relationship falling apart — in the public eye — is included. However, they’ll be back together in time for the premiere. This catches Megan completely off guard. Kyle explains that it’s all about fitting into the narrative, but Megan doesn’t want to stick to the script.

Kyle and Megan take a ride out to the beach. Suddenly, his bike breaks down. But it’s all part of a grander plan. He takes Megan down to a secluded part of the beach and proposes to her! He says to hell with the PR plan. He wants to spend the rest of his life with her. She happily accepts.

The PR Plan Goes Down In Flames

Kygan is engaged, and Deann’s not exactly thrilled about it. The rumors about Amelia and Kyle were supposed to go on for months leading up to the movie. Now Deann has to put out so many fires and deal with Amelia’s people. Kyle’s not sorry he lit the PR plan up. His focus is solely on his relationship with Megan. However, he admits it’s a little weird that he hasn’t talked with Terence. This is a huge life moment, and Terence is usually the guy Kyle calls first.

Terence is also thinking of Kyle. He wants to have dinner with Kyle and Megan to weasel his way back into Kyle’s life and asks Deann to do his dirty work. Deann does ask, but Kyle refuses. As Kyle is talking with Deann, Megan is having a conversation with Amelia. Amelia had no idea that Megan and Kyle’s relationship is the real deal. She’s clearly still bitter about her PR plan falling apart, but she’s also pissed because she wanted the rumors to turn into something real. Girl, please. Later, Megan and Kyle find out Amelia’s checked into the hospital.

I’m not entire sure what Terence’s motives are with Shaun. Does he like her? Is he just using her? I don’t know. Anyway, he offers her a lot of money to help with the First Life Initiative. She turns it down initially. She thinks this offer may have something to do with Megan, but he swears it’s not.

Gone Girl

Megan and Kyle go to dinner. When he goes off to make a call, a mystery man comes up to Megan. He knows her. He fully admits to breaking into Kyle’s apartment. Apparently, he went to jail for Megan’s stepbrother’s death. “I didn’t kill Evan, you did,” he whispers. He also adds that Megan smashed Evan’s head in. The man demands $5 million or he’s going public. Yikes!

Megan texts Shaun in a hurry. Megan did kill Evan, but it was self defense. Shaun thinks Megan should tell Kyle and Terence. Megan knows Terence cannot find out about this. She runs off to figure out her next move. The next morning, she goes to Kyle and spills everything.

Kyle sure didn’t see this coming. He’s definitely angry that she lied to him. He’s realizing he really doesn’t know Megan at all. But he loves her. He agrees to help Megan get this sorted out. Megan doesn’t stop there. She goes to Leslie to ask for money. Their discussion takes a turn when Terence calls Leslie and reveals he knows about Megan’s situation.

Megan decides leaving town is the best option. She writes Kyle a note and leaves the ring behind. Deann walks in just as she’s about to leave and tells her everything’s going to be OK. Suddenly, a man comes up from behind and puts a black hood over Megan’s face! She gets kidnapped!

Terence and Deann orchestrated the plan. Megan is taken to the secluded grounds of another IHM facility. She tries to run but fails. She’s there for “individual transformation,” and these people aren’t going to let her out willingly. Where the eff is Kyle?! And how much does he know?!

