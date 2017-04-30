Texas Tornados: 8 Dead, Dozens Injured — Pics & Videos Of The Devastation

REX/Shutterstock

Tragedy swept through the country on April 29 when severe tornados hit Texas and storms raged on in several other states. The damage was so devastating that the catastrophic event left eight dead and dozens more injured. The photos from the wreckage are just haunting.

At least eight people have been killed and dozens more injured due to the tornados and severe storms that hit Texas and several other states, like Arkansas and Missouri, on the afternoon and evening of April 29, NBC News reported.

Three tornadoes hit Eustace, Caney City and Canton, Texas, that day, according to the National Weather Service, and the damage that was done can be seen in the tragic images in the gallery above. The video below also shows a funnel cloud moving closer across the sky in such a bone-chilling way before it hit and left so much damage in its wake.

Eustace 316 & 2329 #tornado #linelife #hail #storming #mothernature A post shared by beau brewer (@brewerbeau96) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

On April 30, the mayor of Canton, Lou Ann Everett, told the press that at least four people were killed and 49 people were injured due to the storm, however the situation remained “very fluid.” “The damage was extensive,” Lou Ann said. “It is heartbreaking.” And the images from the horrible storm certainly prove that the incident was absolutely tragic. We can’t look at the debris and the flipped over cars and not think of the lives that were lost and the damage that was done.

While the tornadoes were wreaking havoc in Texas that day, severe storms hit states in the South and Midwest that resulted in flash floods and four more deaths in Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas.

HollywoodLifers, leave your condolences for anyone and everyone who was affected by the horrible tornados and storms below.

