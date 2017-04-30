Nick Jonas & Shania Twain Perform Surprise Duet At Stagecoach Festival & Fans Go Wild

REX/Shutterstock

Shania Twain shocked her fans at the 2017 Stagecoach Festival when she brought a very special guest up on stage to perform with her — Nick Jonas. The young singer was at the festival hanging with friends like Niall Horan when he got this amazing opportunity!

Shania Twain, 51, is the absolute queen of country music. No ifs, ands, or buts. So, naturally, she ruled the 2017 Stagecoach Festival with an iron fist on April 29. Her performance that night at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California was so totally show-stopping that we didn’t think there was anything she could have done to make it any more it epic. Until Nick Jonas, 24, joined her on stage.

That moment one of your all time favorite artists (and new friend) @shaniatwain introduces you to the #stagecoach2017 crowd 70k strong A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Good times last night at #stagecoach2017 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

The “Under You” singer, who was hanging with pals like Niall Horan, 23, at the country music festival, joined the “From This Moment On” singer in a duet that we will not soon forget. Fans totally went wild for the performance and it seems Nick did too!

“Party For Two! @ShaniaTwain dream come true #stagecoach2017,” Nick tweeted the day after the performance, along with a video of them singing. Way to fanboy out over Shania, Nick!

While we were VERY excited to see Shania and the “Under You” singer belting out a tune together, we were also psyched when Shania brought up singer Kelsea Ballerini, 23, to join her. The more the merrier is always a great rule to live by! Clearly both of these young artists look up to Shania so much. After all, she is an icon and has a ton of wisdom to pass down.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nick and Shania’s performance at the Stagecoach Festival? Give us all your thoughts below!

