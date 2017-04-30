Selena Gomez Sings & Dances To The Weeknd’s Songs As She Cheers Him On At Concert

Selena Gomez partied it up at The Weeknd’s LA concert and was the sweetest girlfriend ever! You have to see her sing all the words to her boyfriend’s songs! It was beyond cute!

Selena Gomez clearly had a blast at The Weeknd’s concert on Saturday, Apr. 29. The 24 year-old danced the night away as her beau rocked it out on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles. She knew all the words to “Might Not,” and “Reminder” too! Sel totally proved she’s the perfect girlfriend and it was beyond adorable!

Selena Gomez with a fan at The Forum (April 29) pic.twitter.com/wfojg3gX7K — Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQ) April 30, 2017

Selena’s outfit was amazing for the concert with her black t-shirt crop top with a denim overalls. She had her hair curled in this retro style that we’re beyond obsessed with. She looked super cute when she met up with her mom earlier in the day. Sel kept it causal with an oversized jean jacket and pulled some of her back with a 90s style scrunchie. They lunched at The Montage Hotel, where Selena used to hangout with her ex Justin Bieber, 23! Do you think that was an odd choice for her to go back there?

Selena has been opening up a little bit more about her relationship with The Weeknd and we are here for it! She joked with an Access Hollywood reporter who asked, “Are you going to be here this weekend, for The Weeknd?” Sel slyly answered back, “I might,” with the sweetest tiny giggle. When the reporter told her, “I want to see you. I’m going to be here,” Selena obviously had to give her bf some serious props for his concerts. “Well good, you’re going to love it,” she told the reporter.

HollywoodLifers, how cute was Selena dancing to The Weeknd’s songs? Tell us your thoughts on their relationship in the comments below!