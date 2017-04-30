Scott Disick Hooks Up With A ‘Groupie’ In Dubai & She’s Thrown Out By Security

Kourtney Kardashian is NOT interested in taking Scott Disick back, and when he finds out she’s been with someone else, Scott confronts his ex. She tells him nothing’s going on, and he’s livid! Unfortunately, he makes a bad decision in Dubai…

Scott Disick, 33, is pulling out all the stops. He reveals that he got a ring and proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, in the April 30 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but they backed out and he returned the ring. OMG!

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 35, shares that she’s “slowly coming back” to the world after her robbery, and she shares a family photo on social media. Now that she’s feeling better, she’s going to travel to Dubai for a makeup master class. “I’m starting to get excited to work, but I’m nervous [about] freakish things happening,” she admits to her family. “We’re bringing a whole security team.” Scott and Kim head to Dubai!

The drama really begins when Scott hears a rumor that Kourtney has been hooking up with someone else. “I honestly have no idea what it is,” Kim says, “So I have no idea what to say to him.” She explains that he’s been trying to win Kourt back and has been sober recently.

“This is probably the worst thing I could ever hear,” Scott complains in a confessional. “I call [Kourtney] and ask what’s going on, and she blatantly lie[s] to me,” he continues. “I feel like everything I’ve been working for so hard is done now.” Ouch!

RT if your heart's a little broken for Scott. 😢 #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/ebV3SDWEoI — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) May 1, 2017

Kendall Jenner, 21, gets offended that Caitlyn Jenner, 67, always talks about how Kylie Jenner, 19, backs out of quality time, when Kendall and Cait are spending it together. She confronts Cait and tells her how she feels, and her dad apologizes. “I’m sorry I put you in the middle of it,” Cait says, explaining that she’s trying to be there for all of her kids. Kendall understands Cait’s struggle to bond, and appreciates that they can enjoy their time together now.

Unfortunately, Scott relapses and gets drunk to deal with the Kourtney news. Kim gets alerted that he’s drunk at the hotel, and she calls Kourt to discuss. “Not my problem anymore,” Kourtney declares. “I can’t control people, nor do I want to. He wants to woo me back, and I’m not into him.” Yas, Kourt!

Kim has a ton of anxiety over her appearance at the makeup event due to the huge crowd. “I can never do appearances again. It’s not worth it,” she says to herself backstage. Poor Kim! But she gets through it.

Later, Kim goes to Scott’s hotel room with friends to pick him up for a group activity in Dubai, and when they get there, the crew sees a purse in the hotel room that belongs to a woman they don’t know. “He has a girl hiding somewhere,” Kim guesses. Scott is pacing around the room, looking flustered, as Kim and everyone snoop around. “There’s a girl downstairs,” he finally whispers to Kim. Oh, no!

By now, Kim is determined to find the woman. She finds out that bathroom door is locked, and when she bangs it down, Scott’s hookup is revealed. “What the f*ck are you doing here?” Kim says. “You’re just a f*cking whore. You’re a tramp. Groupie. Get your sh*t and security will escort you out of here.” We’ll find out who it is next week!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Scott slept with? Is he betraying Kourt’s trust?