Sabrina Carpenter Slays With ‘Thumbs’ Performance at RDMAs

Courtesy of ABC

Sabrina Carpenter took the stage at the Radio Disney Music Awards and totally rocked a performance of her new hit ‘Thumbs.’

Girl Meets World might be over, but things are just getting started for Sabrina Carpenter! All eyes were on the 17-year-old when she performed at the Radio Disney Music Awards, which aired on the Disney Channel April 29, and she certainly did not disappoint. Sabrina belted out her new song, “Thumbs,” and the crowd was absolutely loving it. So were we, of course!

Sabrina walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder red jumpsuit — she even made our Best Dressed list! — but she changed things up when she took the stage. For her performance, the Disney Channel star opted to wear high-waisted black pants, a lacy crop top and black blazer. She gave her performance in a makeshift New York Subway car, and it was so fun to watch!

The RDMAs were a big night for Sabrina. Not only did she perform, but her song “On Purpose” was also nominated for Best Crush Song. She lost to Justin Bieber’s “Let Me Love You,” but getting nominated at all is still a great honor. Sabrina actually won for Best Crush Song at the show in 2015, and took home the award for Best Anthem in 2016.

Sabrina’s second album, Evolution, dropped back in October, and she’s currently on a major tour promoting the record. After a string of dates in Europe this May, Sabrina will be back in the States for the summer, performing her music all across the country throughout July and August. Will you guys be checking her out on the road!?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Sabrina’s performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards?!

